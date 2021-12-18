La Liga 2021 Barcelona vs Elche LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Barcelona will be looking to bounce back when they welcome lowly Elche in a crucial La Liga fixture at Camp Nou on Saturday. The Catalan giants won their first two La Liga games under Xavi Hernandez’s guidance against Espanyol and Villarreal, but they have picked up just one point from their last two games. Barca faced defeat at home to Real Betis earlier this month before being held to a 2-2 stalemate by Osasuna last weekend. The La Liga outfit find themselves in eighth place in the Spanish top flight with 24 points from 16 matches.

On the other hand, Elche hover just above the relegation zone, as they have won three of their 17 games this season, with 15 points to their name. The Green-striped ones suffered a 2-1 away defeat against Valencia at Mestalla in their last league match and are currently in the 16th position. Both sides will be aiming to get their La Liga campaign back on track, especially the hosts as they cannot afford another poor result in this easy encounter.

The match between Barcelona and Elche will kick off at 11:00 pm (IST) on Saturday. And fans here can check details related to the teams, as well as When, Where and How to watch the Barcelona vs Elche match live streaming online and telecast details.

>La Liga 2021-22 Barcelona vs Elche: Team News, Injury Update

The hosts injury list remains substantial, with Sergino Dest, Memphis Depay, Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto, Pedri, Ansu Fati and Martin Braithwaite all ruled out of Saturday’s home affair. Meanwhile, Ousmane Dembele is also a doubtful with the issue, whereas Gerard Pique will serve out his suspension.

Pedro Bigas will be the sole member to miss a visit to Camp Nou. Elche, are otherwise in good shape heading into this weekend’s contest.

>Barcelona Possible Starting XI: Ter Stegen; Araujo, Lenglet, Garcia, Mingueza; Nico, Busquets, F de Jong; Gavi, L de Jong, Ezzalzouli

>Elche Possible Starting XI: Badia; Palacios, Roco, Gonzalez, Barragan; Morente, Marcone, Mascarell, Fidel; Perez, Boye

>What time is the La Liga 2021-22 Barcelona vs Elche kick-off?

The match between Barcelona and Elche is scheduled to take place on Sunday, December 17, at 11:00 pm (IST) at Camp Nou, Barcelona.

>What TV channel will show the La Liga 2021-22 Barcelona vs Elche match?

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Barcelona and Elche will be televised on MTV.

>How can I stream the La Liga 2021-22 Barcelona vs Elche fixture?

The match between Barcelona and Elche can be live-streamed on Voot App and Jio TV App.

