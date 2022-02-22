La Liga: Celta Vigo Held at Home by Last-Placed Levante

Celta Vigo were held by last-placed Levante to a 1-1 draw at home in the Spanish league on Monday, missing a chance to move close to the Champions League qualification places.

Franco Cervi put the hosts ahead in the 67th minute but Levante equalized through Roger Martí in the 82nd.

Levante, coming off a stunning win at defending champion Atlético Madrid, stayed nine points from safety. They have only two wins from 25 league matches.

Celta moved to ninth place, six points from seventh-placed Real Sociedad. They have lost only one of its last nine league games.

The team coached by Eduardo Coudet had won three straight at home, with their last loss at Balaídos Stadium coming against Valencia in early December.

Celta had kept a clean sheet in three of their last four matches.

