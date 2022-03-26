La Liga: Eden Hazard's Right Leg Operation Puts His Season in Jeopardy

Real Madrid could be without Belgian international winger Eden Hazard until the end of the season after the club confirmed that he needs an operation on his right leg.

The club’s official website explained on Friday that “in the coming days, our player Eden Hazard will undergo surgery to remove the osteosynthesis plate in his right fibula."

Although the club does not say how long Hazard will be out of action, he is unlikely to return until at least the start of May, and with the season due to end on May 22, there is a chance that his season is over.

At the very least Hazard will miss Real Madrid’s busy calendar after the international break, which sees them face Celta, Getafe and Sevilla in La Liga, as well as playing his former club Chelsea home and away in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, reports Xinhua.

Hazard has had ankle problems on and off ever since suffering a summer training injury in 2017. He was injured in the same place while playing against PSG in 2019 and his time at Real Madrid has seen a succession of problems, which means the club’s record signing has appeared in La Liga just 47 times, including 28 starts, since moving to Spain in the summer of 2019.

Even when he has been fit this season, the 31-year-old has struggled to convince coach Carlo Ancelotti to include him in his plans and although Hazard has a contract until June 2024, the club could try to move him on this summer.

