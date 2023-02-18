La Liga: FC Barcelona Confirm Hamstring Injury to Midfielder Pedri

FC Barcelona will be without midfielder Pedri for between three weeks and a month after the Spanish international injured a hamstring.

The 20-year-old had to leave the pitch shortly before halftime of the 2-2 draw against Manchester United in Camp Nou on Thursday night.

Tests carried out on Friday confirmed the extent of his injury, reports news agency Xinhua.

“Pedri has injured the rectus femoris muscle in his right thigh (hamstring). Following tests on Friday morning, the damage has been confirmed and he will be unavailable for selection until his leg has recovered," Barcelona said in a statement, adding the injury comes as a “real blow to Barca."

Advertisement

Barcelona’s statement did not say how long Pedri will be out, but Spanish newspaper Diario AS said he could be sidelined for four weeks.

Besides providing the key component to its passing attack, Pedri has played the most minutes of any outfield player for Barcelona this season while contributing seven goals. The 20-year-old Spain international has become a decisive scorer in recent weeks, scoring winners in three 1-0 victories over Getafe, Girona and Villarreal to keep Barcelona in the lead of the Spanish league.

He joins fellow midfielder Sergio Busquets and winger Ousmane Dembele on the injured list.

That means Pedri will miss around six matches, including next week’s Europa League return leg against Manchester United at Old Trafford, the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal away to Real Madrid and La Liga games against Cadiz, Almeria, Valencia and Athletic Club and he will be a doubt for the league game against Real Madrid in the Camp Nou on March 19th.

Advertisement

Pedri’s injury comes at a bad time, as Sergio Busquets is currently out of action with an ankle injury, while Gavi is suspended for the visit to Old Trafford.

Barcelona top La Liga on 56 points from 21 games. They next face 16th-placed Cadiz on Sunday.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Read all the Latest Sports News here