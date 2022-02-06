La Liga FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

On a blockbuster La Liga fixture, FC Barcelona host rivals Atletico Madrid on Sunday and a golden opportunity for Xavi’s Blaugranas to get back to the top four and show their dominance once again. Despite an inconsistent season and being knocked out from the Copa Del Rey, Barcelona need to get back on track, however, a win won’t come easy as they face Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid who sit one point ahead of Barcelona on the fourth spot. While Barcelona enter the fixture with a 1-0 win over Deportivo, Madrid managed to secure a late win against Valencia. Coincidently in the previous five fixtures, both sides have won two matches, drawn one and lost two matches. An exciting clash and fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid clash live streaming online and telecast.

>La Liga FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Team News, Injury Update

A big boost for Barcelona as striker Memphis Depay and right-back Sergino Dest are back in training and could be a part of the XI against Atletico. Newcomers Aubameyang and Adama Traore will not start immediately but Ferran Torres will be included in the XI.

For Atletico, all players are fit and ready for the clash and there is no injury update. Simeone could spice matters up by fielding a 4-3-3 which could see Suarez, Griezmann and Felix upfront, but the Frenchman is doubtful and could come on from the bench.

>FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid probable XI:

>FC Barcelona Predicted Starting line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (GK), Jordi Alba, Araujo, Gerard Pique, Sergino Dest, Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Ezzalzouli, Luuk de Jong, Ferran Torress

>Atletico Madrid Predicted Starting line-up: Jan Oblak (GK), Renan Lodi, Mario Hermoso, Jose Gimenez, Sime Vrsaljko, Thomas Lemar, Rodrigo De Paul, Koke, Yannick Carrasco, Luis Suarez, Joao Felix

>What time is the La Liga FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday at 20:45 AM IST at Camp Nou.

>What TV channel will show the La Liga FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match?

The La Liga matches will be broadcasted on MTV.

>How can I stream the La Liga FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid fixture?

The match between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will be live-streamed on the Voot app.

