La Liga FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

A new era of the El Clasico dawns as FC Barcelona and Real Madrid lock horns post Messi and Ramos’ departures from their respective clubs and now play together at PSG. FC Barcelona have been inconsistent this season but are showing glimpses of recovery. However, coach Koeman is walking on thin ice. Barcelona can enter the top four if they are able to walk away with three points and can also safeguard Koeman’s role as manager.

The Madridistas, on the other hand, enter the fixture with a dominating 5-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League. The El Clasico will be filled with fans’ expectations to watch action and drama at Camp Nou. Here, fans can get all the details as to When, Where and How to watch the FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Match Streaming Online and live TV Telecast.

>La Liga FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Team News, Injury Update

For FC Barcelona, the Catalan giants have been handed major setbacks as Jordi Albla is highly doubtful for the clash, along with Pedri and Ronald Araujo. Ousmane Dembele and Martin Braithwaite will not be joining anytime soon as well.

For Madrid, Dani Ceballos and Gareth Bale recover from their injuries, however, Eden Hazard and Dani Carvajal will be available for the clash and will most likely be on the bench.

>FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid probable XI:

FC Barcelona Predicted Starting line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, Garcia, Alex Balde, Gavi, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Serginho Dest, Memphis Depay, Ansu Fati

>Real Madrid Predicted Starting line-up: Thibaut Courtois (GK), Militao, David Alaba, Mendy, Nacho, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Modric, Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

>What time is the La Liga FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday at 7:45 PM IST at Camp Nou.

>What TV channel will show the La Liga FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid match?

The La Liga matches will be broadcasted on MTV.

>How can I stream the La Liga FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid fixture?

The match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid will be live streamed on the Voot app.

