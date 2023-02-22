La Liga in Partnership with India On Track Sets Roadmap for Football School Development Training Centre in India

La Liga in partnership with India On Track has announced a new ‘Development Program’ under La Liga India’s focal grassroots development project, La Liga Football Schools ( LLFS) that brings together the best players across LLFS centers in Mumbai. LLFS celebrates five years in India this year and will provide elite Under 13 & Under 15 players with advance training under this program. The program will also setup the first ‘Goalkeeper School’ and provide LLFS players the opportunities to play in official competitions. In the future, the program will be converted into a development center.

Starting from February, LLFS will begin their new development program at Wings Sports Turf, Bandra. Overseen by the Technical Director of La Liga, the program will be instructed by 4 licensed coaches for 2 age-category teams: Under 13 & Under 15. The target is to replicate the Mumbai model across LLFS in India and hold open trials to attract talent across the nation. The Development program team will participate in this season’s MDFA 2nd Division League and other official competitions.

Speaking on the development; Miguel Casal, Technical Director, La Liga Football Schools India, said “Strong grassroots & youth setups are the foundation of any football program. Through the LLFS initiative we have aimed to develop technically sound players in India, by providing them with access to global resources. The vision for the ‘Development Program’ is to build on the work done by LLFS since 2018, while providing elite players with advanced training for their growth. With player growth continuing to be at the center of LLFS, the upgraded program is an extension of our vision for India."

Vivek Sethia - Founder & CEO, India On Track, added “The La Liga Football School project has grown exponentially since 2018. The impact of the new development program will look to further strengthen La Liga’s vision of developing talent in India and positively contributing to its football development. By expanding the program’s impact to include specialized training schools & more game time to the players, we are confident in the identification of talent & in the scalability of the program."

One of India’s leading sports management companies, India On track focuses on positively impacting India’s sporting narrative through grassroots initiatives fueled by technical expertise. Partnering with La Liga Football Schools, they locally connect global leaders in the football ecosystem, with an aim to provide the next generation of Indian talent a platform for growth.

