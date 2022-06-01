La Liga Promotion Playoff Battle: The Team That Can Impose Its Footballing Philosophy Will Win, Says Girona President Delfi Geli

The multi-cultural nation of Spain is well known for its propensity for producing top quality sporting entities, be it individual or collective team sports.

The Iberian nation has had a long-standing history of churning out world-beating athletes and teams in popular sports such as motor racing, tennis, and of course, football.

The country that gave the world scintillating talents such as Xavi, and Andreas Iniesta amongst a whole host of phenomenal players, and teams synonymous with football such as Barcelona and Europe-conquering Real Madrid, is home to one of the world’s most tightly fought leagues.

With two teams from the Secunda, Almeria and Real Valladolid, already sealing their La Liga spots for the upcoming season at the cost of relegated Granada, Levante and Deportivo Alaves, one spot still remains up for grabs and four teams from the second flight will battle it out for the solitary position.

Eibar vs Girona

Eibar and Girona, two teams who have had contrasting runs to the playoffs, will face off in the other fixture in an attempt to compete against the big boys of Spanish football on a weekly basis.

Eibar missed out on automatic promotion in an excruciating manner as they lost to bottom-placed Alcoron by a single goal. While Girona, a team that has contested in the playoffs for the past three years on the trot without tasting victory on any occasion, had to fight their way to the 6th position in the league to have a shot at promotion.

“Things start from scratch in the playoffs", says Eibar midfielder Edu Exposito.

“It is true that we were in the automatic promotion places right until the last Sunday, and we did not expect to lose the final game. But that is football."

“We all (The four teams) have the same possibility now and we all aspire to gain promotion to the first division. And I hope that my team is going to play well. We feel good, we have recovered now. We are over what happened on Sunday and are focused exclusively on the match against Girona which I’m sure is going to be a wonderful game" he told News18.

“We hope that the stadium is full, so we just have to make sure that the team performs well. We are very enthusiastic."

Girona President Delfi Geli who represented the Catalan club during his days as a player has the utmost respect for the strengths of his opposition as he acknowledges Eibar’s strong performance this season, but is all geared up for his team to demonstrate their brand of football to the best of their abilities.

“I don’t think there are any secrets behind this. Every team is going to use its strengths and impose its style of play. Everyone is going to try to play the best they can and perform as best as possible", said the club president.

“And that is really where the games will be decided", asserted Geli.

“The matches are going to be determined by who can possibly impose their approach to playing football, assert their footballing philosophy and restrict the opponent’s opportunities as much as possible", explained the former right back.

“We know that Eibar has many virtues, many strengths. For most of the season they have been in the automatic promotion places and it is down to merit."

“They have done a good job all season and it is clear that they are a quality team. So, we have a big challenge ahead of us in the next game and we will do everything possible to win", expressed the 53-year-old.

Derbi Canario: Tenerife vs Las Palmas

Among the multiple rivalries churned out by the Iberian nation, The Canary Island Derby, the game that pits Las Palmas and Tenerife in a local encounter is all set to kick off the promotion battle in the Secunda. The stakes are especially higher considering the rewards that await the winner.

Promotion battles are essential not just for football clubs, but also for the individuals that make up the sporting outfits. Youngsters gain limitless exposure and massive experience by contesting in such high-pressure situations.

Victor Mollejo, a 21-year-old on loan at Tenerife from Atletico Madrid is relishing this opportunity to fight for the cause of his current club from Canary Island.

“Where ever I play I always try to give everything that I can to the team. Hopefully, we can fight hard and if we gain promotion, it is going to benefit everyone."

The forward from San Juan had a loan spell at Mallorca in the previous season.

“We have to fight right through to the very last second of the match and as a transferee, I’m going to do everything possible."

“I’m very grateful for Tenerife for giving me the opportunity to play an important role this year."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.