La Liga Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Real Madrid face Rayo Vallecano in La Liga action on Saturday at the Estadio de Vallecas from 11:00 pm IST onwards. The league leaders will be eager to strengthen their position at the top. Carlo Ancelotti’s side are six points clear of second-ranked Sevilla and should get the job done against Vallecano, who enter the fixture losing four matches in a row.

Ranked 11th in the points table, Vallecano will have to put up a fight in order to walk away with points at home against the league leaders.

Goals are expected in this tie as Madrid will rely on Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema to find the back of the net. Fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid clash live streaming online and telecast.

La Liga Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid: Team News, Injury Update

Vallecano will be without Martin Merquelanz who is currently recovering from a knee problem while Unai Lopez and Jose Poso remain doubtful after testing positive for COVID-19. Sergi Guardiola is expected to lead the attack once again while veteran Radamel Falcao makes the bench again.

For Madrid, Federico Valverde is expected to recover on time and make the bench, whereas Mariano Diaz is also ready for action. Rodrygo and Eden Hazard are also options for Ancelotti, however, Asensio is expected to claim the right flank.

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid probable XI:

Rayo Vallecano Predicted Starting line-up: Stole Dimitrievski (GK), Francisco Garcia, Alejandro Catena, Esteban Ariel Saveljich, Ivan Balliu, Santi Comesana, Oscar Valentin, Alvaro Garcia, Oscar Trejo, Isi Palazon, Sergi Guardiola

Real Madrid Alaves Predicted Starting line-up: Thibaut Courtois (GK), Ferland Mendy, David Alaba, Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Luka Modric, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio

What time is the La Liga Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday from 11:00 pm IST at Estadio de Vallecas.

What TV channel will show the La Liga Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid match?

The La Liga matches will be broadcast on MTV.

How can I stream the La Liga Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid fixture?

The match between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid will be live-streamed on the Voot app.

