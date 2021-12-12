La Liga Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The ‘Madrid Derby’ and fans know that this clash is much more than just three points. It’s about pride and gaining dominance. La Liga leaders Real Madrid face the defending league champions Atletico Madrid, however, the gap between the two neighbours is a stunning 10 points as Carlo Ancelotti has got the Los Blancos firing this season. Diego Simeone’s Atletico have had a rough start to the league and with FC Barcelona out of contention this season, a win for Atletico could make a world of difference in the league standings. While Real Madrid have won all five of their previous fixtures and enter the clash with a 2-0 win over Inter Milan in the UCL, Atletico Madrid secured a 3-1 win over FC Porto in the UCL clash as well. A thrilling clash is fixed for Sunday and fans here can check all the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid match live streaming online and telecast details.

La Liga Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Team News, Injury Update

For Real, striker Karim Benzema is still doubtful but could make it to the XI if the medical staff give the green signal. Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro are fit and ready to handle the mid-field for the Los Blancos, along with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo in the XI.

For Atletico, Luis Suarez is expected to miss the derby due to a muscular injury which the Uruguayan picked during the UCL group clash against Porto. Kieran Trippier and Stefan Savic are also unavailable for selection.

>Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid probable XI:

Real Madrid Predicted Starting line-up: Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Militao, David Alaba, Mendy; Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos; Rodrygo, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Atletico Madrid Alaves Predicted Starting line-up: Jan Oblak; Felipe, Saul Gimenez, Hermoso; Llorente, Thomas Lemar, Koke, De Paul, Yannick Carrasco; Antoine Griezmann, Matheus Cunha

>What time is the La Liga Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Monday at 1:30 AM IST at Santiago Bernabeu.

>What TV channel will show the La Liga Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid match?

The La Liga matches will be broadcast on MTV.

>How can I stream the La Liga Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid fixture?

The match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will be live-streamed on the Voot app.

