La Liga Real Madrid vs Cadiz LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Real Madrid will host Cadiz at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday in their upcoming La Liga game. Last weekend, the host team easily eliminated city rivals Atletico Madrid with a 2-0 home victory. Carlo Ancelotti’s men finished the season with 42 points, eight points ahead of second-placed Sevilla and 13 points ahead of reigning champions Atletico Madrid, thanks to a run of 10 consecutive wins, four draws, and one defeat in 17 games.

The capital giants will fancy their chances of beating Cadiz and Athletic Bilbao in their final two games before the winter break because they have won 10 consecutive matches in all competitions, including their last seven in the league, giving them a comfortable position at the top ahead of Spain’s top flight’s winter break.

Cadiz, on the other hand, have struggled to maintain consistency in the league this season, winning two, drawing seven, and losing eight of their 17 games for a meagre13 points, placing them on 18th position in the table, two points behind Alaves, who have a game in hand.

>RM vs Cadiz: Telecast

MTV will broadcast the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Cadiz in 2021-22.

>RM vs Cadiz: Live Streaming

The La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Cadiz can be watched live on the Voot App and Jio TV App 1:30 a.m. IST onwards.

>RM vs Cadiz: Match Details

The match between Granada and Real Madrid will take place at The Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, December 19 at 1:30 a.m. (IST). The coronavirus scare has hampered Real Madrid’s preparations for this match, but Ancelotti will still be able to deploy a quality lineup, even if Carvajal and Benzema miss out.

>RM vs Cadiz Dream11: Captain and Vice-captain picks

Captain: Vinicius

Vice-Captain: Kross

>RM vs Cadiz: Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Courtois

Defenders: Militao, Alaba, Cala, Espino

Midfielders: Kroos, Camavinga, Alarcon

Strikers: Vinicius, Arzamendia

>Predicted XI Real Madrid vs Cadiz:

Real Madrid Predicted XI: Courtois; Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Camavinga; Hazard, Jovic, Vinicius

Cadiz Predicted XI: Ledesma; Akapo, Fali, Cala, Espino; Fernandez, Jonsson, Alarcon; Alejo, Lozano, Arzamendia

