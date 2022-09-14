La Liga: The 2000 Goal Quintet- Robert Lewandowski, Karim Benzema, Edinson Cavani, Radamel Falcao and Antoine Griezmann

Several of the greatest goalscorers of the 21st century are currently plying their trade in LaLiga Santander and, by combining their talent with their years of experience, they’re still regularly giving defenders nightmares and rippling the net. Five players who most definitely fall into this category are Robert Lewandowski, Karim Benzema, Edinson Cavani, Radamel Falcao and Antoine Griezmann, whose career scoring tallies add up to more than 2,000 goals.

These are players who have celebrated so many goals that they’ve probably lost count of their own tallies, but the record books show that they have together netted 2,046 goals for club and country in their senior careers.

New FC Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has the most of all active LaLiga Santander players, having fired in 514 goals over his club career in addition to 76 goals for Poland. His superbly taken strike in the Matchday 4 game away at Sevilla FC was, therefore, the 590th of his impressive career.

Karim Benzema is the next on the list, as the Real Madrid captain has netted 430 goals in total, with 393 coming at club level and 37 for the French national team. Then Valencia CF’s Edinson Cavani has 360 club goals and 58 for Uruguay for a total of 418, Rayo Vallecano’s Radamel Falcao has 301 at club level and 35 for Colombia to make 336 altogether and Atlético de Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann has conjured up 230 club goals and 42 strikes for France to set a tally of 272.

Some of the 2,046 goals scored by this stellar quintet have been hugely significant ones, even coming on stages as grand as ElClasico, the Champions League final or the World Cup final. Many of them have been so spectacular that they’ve won awards and been viewed millions and millions of times.

10 of these goals have been recent, coming over the first four matchdays of the 2022/23 LaLiga Santander season. It’s no surprise, therefore, to see one member of this quintet sit joint-top of the Pichichi charts as the competition’s top scorer, with Lewandowski having scored five times already since landing at the Spotify Camp Nou this summer.

The forward who currently shares the lead of the Pichichi standings with Lewandowski is another perpetual goalscorer, with Iago Aspas having now scored 216 goals in his own career, with six of these coming for the Spanish national team and the rest of them for RC Celta, Liverpool FC and Sevilla FC.

Other prolific goalscorers who deserve to be mentioned too include Álvaro Negredo of Cádiz CF (250 club goals and 10 national team goals for a total of 260), Cristhian Stuani of Girona FC (201 and eight for a total of 209), Álvaro Morata of Atlético de Madrid (183 and 26 for a total of 209) and Gerard Moreno of Villarreal CF (162 and five for a total of 167).

Adding up the tallies of all 10 of these super players, the total goals scored stat surpasses 3,000, with these forwards having combined for 3,107 goals in their careers. That figure will only rise and rise as the 2022/23 season progresses, as all these players are still celebrating goal after goal after goal.

