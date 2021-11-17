LaLiga 2021/22: Dani Alves to Sport No. 8 Jersey at Barcelona

Barcelona have announced what jersey number their new signee Dani Alves will take at the club, as the Brazilian marks a sensational return to his old outfit. After weeks of suspense, the Catalan giants confirmed that veteran defender Alves has returned to the club on a contract for the remainder of the season.

The 38-year-old had been without a club due to his departure from Sao Paulo in September, and he officially became the first signing of newly appointed coach Xavi Hernandez. The La Liga giants on Friday had announced that they have re-signed Alves, a move that has surprised fans and experts alike. This will be Alves’ second stint at Camp Nou, he was earlier associated with the club during from 2008 to 2016.

Details of his transfer are expected to be revealed in the coming days during the official presentation. Meanwhile, Barca revealed his jersey number and shirt on Tuesday. The club announced that their veteran will sport the No. 8 jersey on his return, it will be his fifth different jersey with the Catalan outfit where he has won most of his trophies during his illustrious career. The number 8 jersey was previously worn by club greats such as Guillermo Amor, Hristo Stoichkov, Albert Celades, Phillip Cocu and Andress Iniesta among other notable names.

“I return as excited as I was the first time," said the experienced right-back.

Alves was given the no. 20 jersey on his debut with the club in 2008. The following four seasons he sported the no. 2 jersey, before switching to no. 22 as a tribute to his teammate Eric Abidal. However, it will not be the first time that Alves will be wearing the no. 8 shirt, it was the same number during the first two seasons with Sevilla.

The veteran player will be elated, as he gets back to his old club’s fold, only this time in his favourite shirt once again.

