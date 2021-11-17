LaLiga Experience is Back For a Sixth Season With a Brand New #LaLigaUltimateChallenge Competition

The series of six challenges features videos from star players of LaLiga Santander, offering broadcast partners exclusive content as well as attractive prizes for their subscribers. MTV India and Voot Select to create immersive experiences for LaLiga fans in India

For the sixth season in a row, LaLiga will work with international rights holders on the innovative LaLiga Experience project. This year, more than 50 broadcasters from across 150 countries, including Viacom18 from India, will join forces to run the #LaLigaUltimateChallenge competition, with prizes on offer for the participants who show off their fandom and knowledge through unique and original challenges.

There are six contests in this edition: ‘Dress Like Your Team’, ‘LaLiga Around the World’, ‘Guess the Result’, ‘Master the Ball’, ‘Goal Celebration’ and ‘Pre-Game’ challenges. Each broadcaster can decide how to organise its own competition, with participants encouraged to enter by using the #LaLigaUltimateChallenge hashtag on the rights holder’s social platform of choice.

A number of 5 international broadcasters already launched their 2021/22 #LaLigaUltimateChallenge projects ahead of El Clásico between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid on 24 October, with different partners opting for different challenges, to begin with. In India, for example, MTV India and Voot Select started with the ‘Dress Like Your Team’ challenge, involving some popular influencers too, while, in Japan, WOWOW kicked their #LaLigaUltimateChallenge off with the ‘Guess the Result’ game.

Of course, there are attractive prizes for the winners, with the champion of each challenge receiving an official jersey of a team of their choice, an official LaLiga PUMA football, a LaLiga scarf and a LaLiga merchandise kit. For the best contestant of each country, there is also the chance to win an ultimate prize of a trip to Spain to attend a LaLiga Experience event (a unique footballing experience). Commenting on #LaLigaUltimateChallenge, Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director – India, LaLiga, said, “Through LaLiga Experience and the #LaLigaUltimateChallenge, we’ve always aimed to further strengthen the undeniable bond we share with fans all across the world. Previous editions of this challenge have yielded great results, for us and the fans in India, as winners get exciting prizes and one grand winner also gets the chance to visit Spain. We are looking forward to working with Viacom18 and identifying the most knowledgeable LaLiga fans in India this year."

Speaking on creating an immersive experience for its viewers in India, Anshul Ailawadi, Head, Youth Music and English Entertainment at Viacom18, said, “MTV, as a destination, engages with the youth of India. Having pulled out all stops to build phenomenal reach and resonance for the league, the #LaLigaUltimateChallenge initiative will further strengthen the established fan base in India. As we continue to create wholesome experiences for our existing viewers, the challenge will enable us to captivate potential viewers and turn them into football fans."

In an attempt to engage and entice football fanatics, MTV India under the #LaLigaUltimateChallenge organized two Instagram Live quizzes. Hosted by renowned sports journalist and LaLiga enthusiast Suraj Balakrishnan, the contest ensured each participant flaunted their team colors with high-impact mentions regarding participation during the live session. To further bring out the true essence of the challenge, the brand collaborated with 4 tier 1 influencer in the field of lifestyle, fashion and sports.

Created by using transitional reel features, each reel concluded with a call to action, inviting fans to participate in the challenge. Moreover, the official promo of LaLiga Ultimate was aired on MTV and all Viacom18 social media platforms further inviting people to be a part of the challenge. It’s not only the subscribers who are set to benefit from this season’s #LaLigaUltimateChallenge competition, as broadcasters will also gain from this initiative. Each of the video challenges features LaLiga ambassadors or players, such as Memphis Depay or Gerard Moreno, ensuring engaging content.

This can help rights holders to attract potential new subscribers and to retain their existing viewers, while #LaLigaUltimateChallenge will also boost audience numbers for individual LaLiga Santander matches and shows since participants will need to pay attention to their local broadcasters’ programming to have the best chance of winning. Plus, the format with exclusive content and prizes involving the 20 Clubs of the Competition has been designed in a way that will direct the audience to broadcasters’ websites, digital platforms and social media accounts.

These competitions and experiences have been strengthening LaLiga’s relationships with rights holders for several years already. Since its inaugural season of 2015/16, LaLiga Experience has provided broadcast partners with unique content and goodies for their viewers, helping them to grow their subscriber numbers and to boost their engagement with their audience.

Even during the early stages of the pandemic, when in-person events were more complicated to organise, LaLiga found solutions so that LaLiga Experience would still bring value to broadcasters. For example, in 2020/21, a #LaLigaUltimateXpert quiz-style competition was organised and there was the engagement of more than 1.1 million across the various social media posts.

With LaLiga stadiums able to welcome fans back for 2021/22, the LaLiga Experience initiative can return this season with new storytelling. Winners of the broadcasters’ contests, and, in some cases, international influencers, will become the new managers of the 16 Clubs that will be hosting the group during the experience, accompanied by the broadcasters’ journalists to give the experience the greatest possible exposure in its programs and social media.

This will open up even more content opportunities for rights holders, meaning the sixth year of LaLiga Experience should be an exhilarating and memorable one.

