LaLiga: Maharashtra-Goa Cluster Leaps Ahead With the Second-Highest Contribution to Viewership in India

The viewership data from LaLiga’s official broadcaster in India, Viacom18, revealed that the Maharashtra-Goa cluster is the second-highest contributing market to LaLiga viewership in India, with an almost 30% contribution on the final matchday.

The Spanish league matches and content are available for viewers on the Viacom18 network, on MTV and Sport18 TV channels and Voot Select platform.

The announcement comes as LaLiga is celebrating five years in India at an event in Goa with Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director, LaLiga India and Aakriti Vohra, India Delegate, LaLiga Global Network participating in the event.

The remarkable growth in LaLiga’s audience in India can be attributed to the efforts taken by the top European league to connect with newer and existing fanbases in the country. The initiatives have included the usage of technology and innovation to improve the product, increasing accessibility through partnerships with leading Indian and global companies, fan-focused engagement activities across different markets and grassroots initiatives to develop the sport ground-up.

Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director, LaLiga India, said, “The connection Goa shares with football is a strong and old one, and it shows from the kind of talent and clubs the state has developed. The affinity they have for the beautiful game and LaLiga has constantly motivated us to strengthen our product offering and deepen the connection with fans. We remain committed to improving the fan experience manifold and to building football at the grassroots level here."

The New Delhi office of LaLiga, which is the league’s second office in Asia, was set up in 2017. In the five years since, LaLiga has expanded the fan base exponentially, grown its social audience by around 2000%, established grassroots programs and built strong relations with leading Indian companies like BKT, Dream11 and HeroVired.

Other landmark initiatives include signing the Indian Men’s Cricket Team Captain, Rohit Sharma as LaLiga’s first-ever Brand Ambassador in India, bringing Girona FC to Kerala to play matches in India, and organizing large fan viewings and events with several of the most renowned LaLiga Legends visiting and many more.

