LAZ vs MIL Dream11 Team Prediction: Lazio vs AC Milan Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's SerieA LAZ vs MIL match, April 25, 12:15 IST

LAZ vs MIL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s SerieA match between Lazio vs AC Milan: AC Milan will look to make it to the top spot on the points table when they meet Lazio on Monday in Serie A game at the Stadio Olimpico stadium. The match will commence at 12:15 am. AC Milana are currently one-point short of Inter Milan who are sitting on the top spot with 72 points. AC Milan will eye to bounce back in their upcoming game.

Lazio, on the other hand, will eye to continue their winning run whey they face a wounded AC Milan. Lazio have 56 poinst from 33 games and they are sitting on the 7th spot.

Ahead of the match between Lazio and AC Milan ; here is everything you need to know:

LAZ vs MIL Telecast

The Sports18 has the broadcasting right for Lazio vs AC Milan match.

LAZ vs MIL Live Streaming

The match between Lazio and AC Milan is available to be streamed live on the Voot app

LAZ vs MIL Match Details

The LAZ vs MIL match will be played at Stadio Olimpico on Sunday, April 25, at 12:15 PM IST.

LAZ vs MIL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Giroud

Vice-Captain: Anderson

Suggested Playing XI for LAZ vs MIL Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Strakosha

Defenders: Calabria, Acerbi, Tomori, Hernandez

Midfielders: Milinkovic-Savic, Bennacer, Tonali, Anderson

Forwards: Immobile, Giroud

Lazio vs AC Milan Possible Starting XI:

Lazio Predicted Starting Line-up: Strakosha; Lazzari, Felipe, Acerbi, Marusic; Alberto, Leiva, Milinkovic-Savic; Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni

AC Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Maignan; Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Hernandez; Bennacer, Tonali; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao; Giroud

