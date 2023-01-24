Lazio vs AC Milan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Serie A 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

AC Milan will aim to reduce their gap with league leaders Napoli to nine points when they take on Lazio in Serie A on Wednesday. The Italian league fixture between Lazio and AC Milan will be played at the Stadio Olimpico, in Rome.

Lazio, on the other hand, will look to clinch all three points to stay alive in their pursuit of a Champions League berth. After securing 34 points from 18 matches, Maurizio Sarri’s men now occupy the sixth spot in the Serie A standings. Lazio will come into the fixture after getting the better of Sassuolo in their last Serie A match.

Meanwhile, the Rossoneri have not been able to register a win in their last two Serie A games. AC Milan, with 38 points to their name, currently claim the second spot in the Serie A standings.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Serie A match between Lazio and AC Milan; here is all you need to know:

What date Serie A 2022-23 match between Lazio and AC Milan will be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between Lazio and AC Milan will take place on January 25, Wednesday.

Where will the Serie A 2022-23 match between Lazio and AC Milan be played?

The Serie A match between Lazio and AC Milan will be played at the Arechi Stadio Olimpico, in Rome.

What time will the Serie A 2022-23 match Lazio vs AC Milan begin?

The Serie A match between Lazio and AC Milan will begin at 1:15 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Lazio vs AC Milan Serie A match?

Lazio vs AC Milan Serie A match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Lazio vs AC Milan match?

Lazio vs AC Milan match will be streamed live on the Voot app and JioTV.

Lazio vs AC Milan Possible Starting XI:

Lazio Predicted Starting Line-up: Ivan Provedel, Elseid Hysaj, Nicolo Casale, Alessio Romagnoli, Adam Marusic, Luis Alberto, Danilo Cataldi, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Felipe Anderson, Pedro Rodriguez, Mattia Zaccagni

AC Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Ciprian Tatarusanu, Davide Calabria, Pierre Kalulu, Fikayo Tomori, Theo Hernandez, Tommaso Pobega, Ismael Bennacer, Rafael Leao, Brahim Diaz, Alexis Saelemaekers, Olivier Giroud

