Leaked List Claims Robert Lewandowski Wins 2021 Ballon d'Or Ahead of Lionel Messi

This year’s Ballon d’Or predictions have become a tad bit difficult for fans as well as experts to guess with the two greatest footballers of the modern era – Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi – not being the outright favourites to take the golden ball home. With 11 Ballon d’Or between them, Messi and Ronaldo have been dominating the Ballon d’Or conversations for over a decade now.

In 2018, Real Madrid’s Croatian midfielder Luka Modric ended Messi and Ronaldo’s monopoly in the Ballon d’Or race by becoming the first player apart from the talismanic duo to win the honour. A year later, Messi once again returned to clinch his record sixth Ballon d’Or in 2019 ahead of Liverpool’s Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk and Ronaldo. In 2020, the Ballon d’Or ceremony was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, as per a leaked list, it seems once again the football fans are set to witness a new Ballon d’Or winner with Bayern Munich’s Polish striker Robert Lewandowski set to take the trophy home this year.

It must be mentioned that if Lewandowski wins the golden ball this year, he will become the only second player after Modric to win the title in the last decade.

The lead list also shows that Paris Saint Germain’s newest signing Messi, who won his first international title this year, is set to finish at the second spot in the race.

Real Madrid’s French striker Karim Benzema will finish at the third spot with Liverpool’s Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah taking the fourth place in the leaked list.

The Euro 2020 and UEFA Champions League winner Chelsea’s Italian midfielder Jorginho is set to finish at the fifth spot.

The aforementioned image also claims that Ronaldo will finish at the ninth spot. The duo of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, who are touted to dominate world football over the next decade, finished at the sixth and eighth spot respectively.

