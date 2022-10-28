Home » News » Football » Lecce vs Juventus Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Serie A 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Lecce vs Juventus Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Serie A 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How you can watch the Serie A 2022-23 between Lecce and Juventus Live Streaming

Advertisement

Trending Desk

Last Updated: October 28, 2022, 17:48 IST

Lecce

Lecce vs Juventus Live Streaming of Serie A 2022-23 Match: Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How you can watch the Serie A 2022-23 between Lecce and Juventus Live Streaming
Lecce vs Juventus Live Streaming of Serie A 2022-23 Match: Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How you can watch the Serie A 2022-23 between Lecce and Juventus Live Streaming

A depleted Lecce will be aiming for their second Serie A win of the season when they face Juventus on Saturday. The match between Lecce and Juventus will be played at the Stadio Via del mare.

The 2022-23 season has so far proved to be a disappointing one for Lecce. Marco Baroni’s men, with eight points from 11 matches, currently occupy the 17th spot in the Serie A standings.

Lecce, come into the fixture, after suffering a 2-0 defeat against Bologna in their last Serie A match.

Meanwhile, eighth-placed Juventus won back-to-back two matches to script a comeback in the domestic league. Massimiliano Allegri’s men have till now managed to clinch five victories from 11 games in Serie A. The Bianconeri, in their last Serie A encounter, recorded a comfortable 4-0 win against Empoli. Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot scored a brace in the game to secure full three points for his side.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Ahead of Saturday’s Serie A match between Lecce and Juventus; here is all you need to know:

What date Serie A 2022-23 match between Lecce and Juventus will be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between Lecce and Juventus will take place on October 29, Saturday.

Where will the Serie A 2022-23 match Lecce vs Juventus be played?

The Serie A match between Lecce and Juventus will be played at the Stadio Via del mare.

What time will the Serie A 2022-23 match Lecce vs Juventus begin?

The Serie A match between Lecce and Juventus will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast Lecce vs Juventus Serie A match?

Lecce vs Juventus Serie A match will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Lecce vs Juventus Serie A match?

Lecce vs Juventus Serie A match will be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

Lecce vs Juventus Possible Starting XI:

Advertisement

Lecce Predicted Starting Line-up: Wladimiro Falcone, Valentin Gendrey, Marin Pongracic, Federico Baschirotto, Giuseppe Pezzella, Kristoffer Askildsen, Morten Hjulmand, Joan Gonzalez, Gabriel Strefezza, Assan Ceesay, Lameck Banda

Juventus Predicted Starting Line-up: Wojciecch Szczesny, Danilo, Danielle Rugani, Leonardo Bonucci, Filip Kostic, Adrien Rabiot, Manuel Locatelli, Weston McKennie, Juan Cuadrado, Arkadiusz Milik, Dusan Vlahovic

Read all the Latest Sports News here

Follow us on

first published: October 28, 2022, 17:40 IST
last updated: October 28, 2022, 17:48 IST

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Ileana D'Cruz Celebrated Diwali On A Beach, Check Out The Diva's Fun-filled Vacay With Friends

+10PHOTOS

Bhumi Pednekar Steals The Show With Her Diwali Outfits, Check Out The Diva's Beautiful Designer Lehengas And Sarees