>LEE vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Leeds United and Manchester United: Manchester United travel to the Elland Road Stadium to face Leeds United in Premier League action on February 20, from 7:30 pm IST onwards. A match between Leeds and Manchester United is known for its history of rivalry and the talent on display.

Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United enter the fixture after securing a much-needed win against Brighton as Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruni Fernandes scored to ensure three points for the Red Devils at Old Trafford.

It has been a rough road so far for Ronaldo and Co, however, the team is back in the fourth position for now and will aim to secure a win against 15th ranked Leeds United.

In the previous five fixtures played so far, Leeds have won one match, lost three and drawn one match, whereas Manchester has won two, drawn two and lost one.

The last time the two sides faced each other, Manchester United demolished Leeds 5-1.

An exciting clash to watch out and fans here can check the LEE vs MUN Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

>LEE vs MUN Telecast

The Premier League matches will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

>LEE vs MUN Live Streaming

The match between LEE vs MUN will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

>LEE vs MUN Match Details

The match between LEE vs MUN will be played on Sunday, February 20, at the Elland Road Stadium. The game will start at 7:30 pm (IST).

>LEE vs MUN Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo

Vice-Captain: Bruno Fernandes

>LEE vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: David de Gea

Defenders: Luke Ayling, Raphael Varane, Diego Llorente, Luke Shaw

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Rodrigo, Paul Pogba

Strikers: Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo, Daniel James

>Leeds United vs Manchester United probable XI:

>Leeds United Predicted Starting line-up: Illan Meslier (GK), Luke Ayling, Diego Llorente, Pascal Struijk, Junior Firpo, Adam Forshaw, Robin Koch, Harrison, Rodrigo, Raphinha, Daniel James

>Manchester United Predicted Starting line-up: David de Gea (GK), Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho

