Leeds United vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Manchester United played out a thrilling 2-2 draw against Leeds United on February 9. English winger Jadon Sancho scored an equaliser to earn a much-needed draw for Manchester United. The draw helped Manchester United to remain unbeaten at Old Trafford in 16 matches. Manchester United will now look to rectify the errors as they are set to face Leeds United once again in a return-leg fixture. The Premier League match between Leeds United and Manchester United will be played on Sunday at Elland Road in Leeds. Erik Ten Hag’s men currently occupy the third spot in the Premier League standings.

Leeds United are in search of a new manager after the team management decided to sack Jesse Marsch earlier this week on Monday. Leeds United are placed in 16th position in the Premier League standings.

Ahead of the EPL match between Leeds United and Manchester United, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the EPL 2022-23 match between Leeds United and Manchester United be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Leeds United and Manchester United will take place on February 12, Sunday.

Where will the EPL 2022-23 match Leeds United vs Manchester United be played?

The EPL match between Leeds United and Manchester United will be played at Elland Road in Leeds.

At what time will the EPL 2022-23 match Leeds United vs Manchester United begin?

The EPL match between Leeds United and Manchester United will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Leeds United vs Manchester United EPL match?

Leeds United vs Manchester United EPL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Leeds United vs Manchester United EPL match?

Leeds United vs Manchester United EPL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Leeds United vs Manchester United Possible Starting XI:

Leeds United Predicted Starting Line-up: Illan Meslier, Luke Ayling, Robin Koch, Maximilian Wober, Junior Firpo, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Crysencio Summerville, Jack Harrison, Wilfried Gnonto, Patrick Bamford

Manchester United Predicted Starting Line-up: David de Gea, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Fred, Marcel Sabitzer, Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Wout Weghorst

