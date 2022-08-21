Leeds vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Leeds United and Chelsea will clash at the Elland Road Stadium on Sunday, August 21, in the English Premier League. Both clubs are unbeaten heading into the third game week of the season.

Chelsea did not manage to create a slew of chances against Tottenham Hotspur in their last fixture. They had enough to put the game almost out of reach before Harry Kane’s controversial last-gasp equaliser snatched a deserved win from the Blues.

Tuchel and his players should be pleased with their decent start to the season, especially in an extremely competitive Premier league this season.

Meanwhile, Leeds manager Jesse Marsch will want to better his side’s defensive performance as they blew a two-goal lead away at Southampton. Their Spanish striker Rodrigo seems to be in scintillating form after netting twice against the Saints at St Mary’s. Leeds will be hoping that their veteran striker replicates his stellar show against Tuchel’s men.

Ahead of the EPL match between Leeds and Chelsea, here is all you need to know:

Leeds United and Chelsea Possible Starting XI:

Leeds United Predicted Starting Line-up: Illan Meslier (Gk), Rasmus Kristensen, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Pascal Struijk, MarcRoca, Tyler Adams; Aaronson, Rodrigo, Jack Harrison, Daniel James

Chelsea Predicted Starting Line-up: Eduardo Mendy(Gk) Reece James, Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly; Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Conor Gallagher, Jorginho, Marc Cucurella; Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling

