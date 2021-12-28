>LEI vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Leicester City and Liverpool: Following their EFL Cup defeat on penalties on December 23, Leicester City are set to renew their hostilities with Liverpool when they play host to Jurgen Klopp’s side on Wednesday in Premier League. The contest will take place at the King Power stadium and it is scheduled to commence at 1:30 am (IST).

Leicester will head into this game after a humiliating defeat at the hands of Manchester City on Boxing Day and will look to salvage their pride by registering a win on their home soil against the Reds.

Advertisement

Liverpool, on the other hand, will come into this game on the back of an impressive run in their domestic league in recent weeks. In their last five games, they have dropped points just once and will look to lessen the gap with table-toppers Manchester City by collecting maximum points here.

>Ahead of today’s Premier League encounter between Leicester City and Liverpool; here is all you need to know:

>LEI vs LIV Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s Premier League match between Leicester City and Liverpool.

>LEI vs LIV Live Streaming

The match between Leicester City and Liverpool is available to be streamed live on Hotstar+Disney App.

>LEI vs LIV Match Details

The match between Leicester City and Liverpool will be played on Wednesday, December 29, at King Power Stadium. The game between Leicester City and Liverpool will start at 1:30 am (IST).

>LEI vs LIV Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Advertisement

Captain: Mohamed Salah

Vice-Captain: Jamie Vardy

>LEI vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Alisson

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Daley-Campbell, Amartey

Midfielders: Naby Keita, Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans

Strikers: Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah, Jamie Vardy

>Leicester City vs Liverpool starting line-ups:

Leicester City Predicted Starting XI: Schmeichel; Daley-Campbell, Amartey, Vestergaard, Castagne; Ndidi, Tielemans, Soumare; Perez, Vardy, Maswanhise

Liverpool Predicted Starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Jota, Mane

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.