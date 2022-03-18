Home » News » Football » Europa Conference League: Leicester City to Face PSV Eindhoven in Quarters

Europa Conference League: Leicester City to Face PSV Eindhoven in Quarters

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy (Twitter)
Leicester City's Jamie Vardy (Twitter)

Leicester City take on PSV Eindhoven, Bodo/Glimt face Roma, Feyenoord play Slavia Prague and Marseille go up against PAOK in the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League

Advertisement
Ritayan Basu| AFP
Updated: March 18, 2022, 20:24 IST

Leicester City will take on former European champions PSV Eindhoven in the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League after being paired together in Friday’s draw, with a possible semi-final against Jose Mourinho’s Roma in store for the winners.

The Premier League side made it through to the second European quarter-final of their history by defeating French club Rennes 3-2 on aggregate on Thursday.

Brendan Rodgers’s team will be at home in the first leg on April 7 before going to the Netherlands for the return a week later.

PSV, who won the European Cup in 1988 and the UEFA Cup in 1978, crushed FC Copenhagen 8-4 on aggregate in the last 16 and currently sit second in the Dutch league, two points behind leaders Ajax.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

The winners of that tie will face either Roma or Bodo/Glimt in the semi-finals, with the Italians meeting the Norwegians again after the sides also clashed in the group stage.

The Norwegian champions trounced Roma 6-1 at home and then drew 2-2 in Rome. They have since eliminated Celtic and AZ Alkmaar in the knockout stages.

The quarter-final draw also saw former Champions League winners Marseille paired with PAOK of Greece, while Feyenoord — another past European Cup winner — will play Slavia Prague.

The final of the new third-tier continental competition will be played in the Albanian capital, Tirana, on May 25.

Quarter-finals

Bodo/Glimt (NOR) v Roma (ITA)

Feyenoord (NED) v Slavia Prague (CZE)

Marseille (FRA) v PAOK (GRE)

Leicester City (ENG) v PSV Eindhoven (NED)

Semi-finals

Advertisement

Leicester City or PSV Eindhoven v Bodo/Glimt or Roma

Feyenoord or Slavia Prague v Marseille or PAOK

- Quarter-final first legs on April 7, second legs April 14

- Semi-final first legs on April 28, second legs May 5

- Final to be played in Tirana on May 25

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Ritayan Basu Ritayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cricket but football remains his forte. Follow him at @ritayanbasu

first published: March 18, 2022, 20:09 IST