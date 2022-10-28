Leicester City vs Manchester City Premier League Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Leicester City vs Manchester City Match Live

Leicester City and Manchester City will face off in an intriguing Premier League encounter on October 29. Manchester City will be the overwhelming favourites when they travel to Leicester. However, the hosts are coming into this match after recording two consecutive wins against Leeds United and Wolves. Youri Tielemans, Harvey Barnes, James Maddison and Jamie Vardy scored one goal each in the 4-0 demolition of Wolves. All four of them will be looking to perform against Manchester City.

Leicester City can be a tricky opponent to beat in their backyard. Pep Guardiola’s side will be mindful of that fact. Manchester City were quite clinical in their last Premier League match against Brighton and will aim to collect maximum points on Saturday. Phil Foden and Erling Haaland can be the decisive players for the visitors.

Ahead of the match between Leicester City and Manchester City, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League match between Leicester City and Manchester City be played?

The Premier League match between Leicester City and Manchester City will be played on October 29, Saturday.

Where will the match between Leicester City and Manchester City be played?

The Premier League match between Leicester City and Manchester City will be played at the King Power Stadium in Leicester.

What time will the match between Leicester City and Manchester City begin?

The Premier League match between Leicester City and Manchester City will begin at 5 pm IST, on October 29.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Leicester City and Manchester City?

The Premier League match between Leicester City and Manchester City will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Leicester City and Manchester City?

The Premier League match between Leicester City and Manchester City will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Leicester City Probably Starting Line-up: Ward; Castagne, Faes, Amartey, Justin; Soumare; Maddison, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes; Vardy

Manchester City Probably Starting Line-up: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Akanji, Laporte; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Foden, Alvarez, Grealish

