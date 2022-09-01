Leicester City vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Manchester United will head to the King Power Stadium on Friday, searching for their third consecutive Premier League victory when they clash against Leicester City.

The Foxes have had a horrific start to their Premier League campaign and haven’t managed to secure a win yet, placing them at the bottom of the table. Brendan Rodgers needs to get back to the drawing board to find his best XI. Talisman Jamie Vardy hasn’t fired yet and the backline looks brittle at the moment.

Meanwhile, United have turned their fortunes around after a dismal start. The mood at Old Trafford has changed on its head as Erik Ten Hag’s men have now secured back-to-back wins in the league. United were exceptional in the 2-1 win over fierce rivals Liverpool and followed it up with another clinical 1-0 triumph away at Southampton.

While Ten Hag will not get too complacent with his team’s four goals in four games, it has to be said that his side has passed the first phase of their character test with flying colours. The Red Devils need to keep the momentum going to reclaim their lost glory.

Ahead of today’s EPL match between Leicester City and Manchester United; here is all you need to know:

What date EPL 2022-23 match between Leicester City and Manchester United will be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Leicester City and Manchester United will take place on September 2, Friday.

Where will the EPL 2022-23 match between Leicester City and Manchester United be played?

The EPL match between Leicester City and Manchester United will be played at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England.

What time will the EPL 2022-23 match between Leicester City and Manchester United begin?

The EPL match between Leicester City and Manchester United will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Leicester City and Manchester United match?

Leicester City vs Manchester United EPL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Leicester City and Manchester United EPL match?

Leicester City vs Manchester United EPL match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Leicester City and Manchester United Possible Starting XI:

Leicester City Predicted Starting Line-up: Danny Ward (Gk), Timothy Castagne, Daniel Amartey, Jonny Evans, James Justin, Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Ayoze Perez, Harvey Barnes, Jamie Vardy

Manchester United Predicted Starting Line-up: David De Gea (Gk), Diago Dalot, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Anthony Elanga, Bruno Fernandes, Jaden Sancho, Marcus Rashford

