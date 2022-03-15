Leo Out! After Champions League Defeat, PSG Training Grounds Vandalized With Graffiti

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain have faced fans ire over their recent form. PSG, who crashed out of the Champions League and have suffered setback in the domestic league, found their training grounds vandalized with graffiti in the early hours of Monday morning.

The graffiti targeted sporting director Leonardo Araujo and president Nasser Al-Khelaifi. The messages read “Leonardo get out," “Where is your pride in this project," “10 years of mediocrity," and “We are ashamed of you".

In their last match against Bordeaux on Sunday, Lionel Messi and Neymar were also booed and whistled by spectators.

PSG’s supporters’ group clarified that none of their members were responsible for the graffiti, ESPN reported. The graffiti have been removed and the team will resume training from Tuesday.

Many of PSG’s stars are going through a rough patch. Lionel Messi has been sloppy this whole season and has just scored two goals in the league so far.

The last week was quite terrible for PSG. The team’s dream of winning the Champions League was shattered once again, this time at the hands of Spanish giants Real Madrid. Messi joined PSG on a 2-year contract last August.

PSG is expected to do much better in Europe because of the riches of attacking talent. When Messi joined PSG from Barcelone, it was expected that the strike force of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Messi will be unstoppable. Sadly, that hasn’t been the case.

PSG are set for another domestic league title though. The Paris outfit currently has a 15-point lead over second-placed Marseille.

