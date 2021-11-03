>LEP vs PSG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Champions League match between RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain: RB Leipzig (LEP) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) prepare to renew hostilities in Thursday’s hotly-contested UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Group A match. The game will be hosted at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany and is scheduled to kick-off at 01:30 AM IST.

The hosts had a rather disappointing 1-1 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga during the weekend. They were also defeated 3-2 in the previous fixture against PSG last month and will be aiming for a better performance in this match.

On the other hand, the visitors will be high on confidence as they won an important match against reigning Ligue 1 champions Lille 2-1 on the weekend. They also came out on top 3-2 in their first meeting with RB Leipzig and will hope to continue that form as a single point separates them and Manchester City in Group A standings.

Advertisement

The Champions League matches will be broadcasted on Sony Network and fans here can check the LEP vs PSG Dream 11 and Predicted XI below:

>LEP vs PSG Telecast

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint-Germain will be televised on Sony Ten 1 HD and Sony Ten 1 SD channels in India.

>LEP vs PSG Live Streaming

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between LEP vs PSG is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>LEP vs PSG Match Details

The UCL 2021-22 match between LEP vs PSG will be played on Thursday, November 4, at the Red Bull Arena, in Leipzig, Germany. The game will kick off at 01:30 AM IST.

>LEP vs PSG Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Andre Silva

>Vice-Captain: Georginio Wijnaldum

>Goalkeeper: Peter Gulacsi

>Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes, Willi Orban

>Midfielders: Angel Di Maria, Dani Olmo, Idrissa Gueye, Georginio Wijnaldum

>Strikers: Neymar Jr, Andre Silva

>LEP vs PSG Probable XIs

>RB Leipzig: Peter Gulacsi, Mohamed Simakan, Willi Orban, Josko Gvardiol, Nordi Mukiele, Konrad Laimer, Kevin Kampl, Angelino, Dani Olmo, Christopher Nkunku, Andre Silva

>Paris Saint-Germain: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes, Georginio Wijnaldum, Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera, Angel Di Maria, Mauro Icardi, Neymar Jr

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.