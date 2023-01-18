Levante vs Atletico Madrid Copa Del Rey Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Levante vs Atletico Madrid Live Online and on TV

Levante will battle it out against Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey round of 16 fixture at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia on Thursday. Levante are currently placed third in the second division of the Spanish domestic football with 40 points from 23 games. They have also enjoyed a great spell in the Copa del Rey beating La Liga outfit Getafe in the Round of 32 match.

Despite their impressive feats, Atletico Madrid may be one of the toughest opponents they face this season. Diego Simeone’s men are having a turbulent season so far picking up 28 points from 17 games in La Liga so far, 13 points behind league leaders Barcelona. Atletico Madrid had to suffer a group-stage exit from the UEFA Champions League after some dreadful performances. They only managed to win one game in the entire group stage, failing to qualify even for the UEFA Europa League. The Copa del Rey could thus be their most realistic chance of a silverware this season.

Ahead of the Copa del Rey match between Levante and Atletico Madrid here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Copa del Rey match between Levante and Atletico Madrid be played?

The Copa del Rey match between Levante and Atletico Madrid will be played on January 19, Thursday.

Where will the Copa del Rey match between Levante and Atletico Madrid be played?

The Copa del Rey match between Levante and Atletico Madrid will be played at Estadio Ciudad de Valencia.

What time will the Copa del Rey match Levante vs Atletico Madrid begin?

The Copa del Rey match between Levante and Atletico Madrid will begin at 1:30 am IST, on January 19.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Copa del Rey match between Levante and Atlético Madrid?

The Copa del Rey match between Levante and Atletico Madrid will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Copa del Rey match between Levante and Atletico Madrid?

The Copa del Rey match between Levante and Atletico Madrid will not be streamed live in India.

Levante Probable Starting XI: J Femenias; Son, M Saracchi, R Vezo, A Munoz, P Martinez, Pier, J Campana, J De Frutos, Wesley, A Cantero

Atletico Madrid Probable Starting XI: J Oblak, N Molina, S Savic, M Hermoso, Reinildo; M Llorente, Koke, R De Paul, P Barrios, A Griezmann, A Correa

