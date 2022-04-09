Ligue 1 2021-22 Clermont Foot vs Paris Saint-Germain LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain will aim to continue their title charge on Sunday when they will take on Clermont Foot at the Stade Gabriel-Montpied. Mauricio Pochettino’s men record a massive 5-1 win over Lorient in their last league game to create 12 points lead over second-placed Marseille FC. Meanwhile, the hosts were beaten 2-3 at the hands of Nantes last time out. The Ligue 1 match between Clermont Foot vs Paris Saint-Germain will start at 12:30 am (IST).

Ligue 1 2021-22 Clermont Foot vs Paris Saint-Germain: Team News, Injury Update

Clermont Foot will miss the services of Abdul Samed for this fixture as he has been handed a two-match ban. In Samed’s absence, Oriol Busquets could be included in the starting XI. The quad of Cedric Hountondji, Elbasan Rashani, Jim Allevinah and Pierre-Yves Hamel will not be available here as they are still struggling with fitness. Vital N’Simba was forced to walk off the field during the Nantes game with a calf problem and could be ruled out from this game. The duo of Lucas Da Cunha and Johan Gastien has recovered from COVID-19 and will compete for a spot in the starting XI here.

As of PSG, they will be without Abdou Diallo. He will be joined on the bench by Angel Di Maria, Ander Herrera, Julian Draxler, Ismael Gharbi, Keylor Navas and Layvin Kurzawa. Sergio Ramos returned to the PSG squad during their previous game against Lorient and could retain his spot here.

Clermont Foot vs Paris Saint-Germain starting line-ups:

Clermont Predicted Starting Line-up: Djoco; Zedadka, Seidu, Ogier, Mendy; Khaoui, Magnin, Busquets; Da Cunha, Bayo, Dossou

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Starting Line-up: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Ramos, Kimpembe, Mendes; Pereira, Gueye, Wijnaldum; Messi, Mbappe, Neymar

What time will the Clermont Foot vs Paris Saint-Germain match kick off?

The Ligue 1 2021-22 fixture between Clermont Foot vs Paris Saint-Germain will kick off at 12:30 am IST on Sunday, April 10, at the Stade Gabriel Montpied.

What TV channel will show the Clermont Foot vs Paris Saint-Germain match?

The match between Clermont Foot and Paris Saint-Germain will be televised on TV5 Monde which will be on selective DTH operators.

How can I live stream the Clermont Foot vs Paris Saint-Germain fixture?

The Ligue1 match between Clermont Foot vs Paris Saint-Germain can be live-streamed on the Voot.

