Ligue 1 2021-22: Paris Saint-Germain vs Bordeaux LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Paris Saint-Germain will be desperate to put up a brave performance versus Bordeaux this weekend at the Parc des Princes on Sunday in Ligue 1 following their midweek humiliation at the hands of Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid.

PSG have been once again knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the round of 16 after losing to Real on 2-3 aggregate.

Les Girondins also suffered defeat in their most recent fixture at the hands of ten-man Troyes 0-2. The side will look to steal a point here as they continue their battle against relegation.

The Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain vs Bordeaux will start at 05:30 pm (IST).

Ligue 1 2021-22 Paris Saint-Germain vs Bordeaux: Team News, Injury Update

Kylian Mbappé will be back in the starting line-up after completing his domestic ban. Meanwhile, PSG’s star playmaker Marco Verratti will go out due to a suspension for the red card he picked for his remark at the official during PSG’s defeat to Nantes. Ander Herrera is expected to return to training over the weekend but it is highly unlikely that he will feature in the game. Sergio Ramos is still struggling with his calf problem and has been ruled out. Angel Di Maria has also picked up a hamstring injury during his Real union and has been sidelined.

Bordeaux will be without their first-choice goalkeeper Benoit Costil as he is still recovering from his calf problem. The participation of M’Baye Niang has also been thrown into doubt as he picked a fresh ankle injury while training. Bordeaux’s absentee list include Jimmy Briand, Tom Lacoux, Ricardo Mangas and Amadou Traore.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Bordeaux starting line-ups:

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Starting XI: Navas; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Bernat; Pereira, Gueye, Wijnaldum; Messi, Mbappe, Neymar

Bordeaux Predicted Starting XI: Poussin; Marcelo, Gregersen, Ahmedhodzic; Pembele, Onana, Guilavogui, Dilrosun; Elis, Hwang, Adli

What time will the Paris Saint-Germain vs Bordeaux match kick-off?

The Ligue 1 2021-22 fixture between Paris Saint-Germain vs Bordeaux will kick off at 05:30 am IST on Sunday, March 13, at the Parc des Princes.

What TV channel will show the Paris Saint-Germain vs Bordeaux match?

The match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bordeaux will be televised on TV5 Monde which will be on selective DTH operators.

How can I live stream the Paris Saint-Germain vs Bordeaux fixture?

The Ligue1 match between Paris Saint-Germain vs Bordeaux can be live-streamed on the Voot.

