Ligue 1 2021-22 Paris Saint-Germain vs Lille LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Reigning champions Lille will travel to league leaders Paris Saint-Germain’s den Parc des Princes for their next Ligue 1 match on Friday night. PSG are having a terrific run this season and they are currently seven points clear of second-placed Lens. However, in the recent week, PSG have failed to fire and they cannot afford such hindrance if they want to reclaim the Ligue 1 title.

On the other hand, it has been a poor season for Lille as they currently occupy the tenth spot on the Ligue 1 table, 13 points behind number 1 placed PSG. Lille were held for a 1-1 draw by Brest.

The match between Paris Saint-Germain vs Lille will start at 12:30 am (IST).

Ligue 1 2021-22 Paris Saint-Germain vs Lille: Team News, Injury Update

The Paris Saint-Germain will miss the services of Achraf Hakimi and Marco Verratti as the duo will be serving their suspension. Veteran Spanish defender Sergio Ramos and Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes have been sidelined from this game due to injuries.

Lille’s French midfielder Benjamin Andre will miss this game due to suspension for an accumulation of yellow cards. Renato Sanches could start for the defending champions in this game as Andre’s replacement. The duo of Sven Botman and Leo Jardim has been ruled out from this game with their respective injuries.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lille starting line-ups:

Paris Saint-Germain Possible Starting Line-up: Keylor Navas, Presnel Kimpembe, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi, Neymar, Ander Herrera, Julian Draxler, Idrissa Gueye, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe

Lille Possible Starting Line-up: Leo Jardim, Jose Fonte, Mehmet Zeki Celik, Sven Botman, Reinildo Mandava, Renato Sanches, Jonathan Bamba, Xeka, Angel Gomes, Jonathan Ikone, Burak Yilmaz

What time will the Paris Saint-Germain vs Lille match kick-off?

The Ligue 1 2021-22 fixture between Paris Saint-Germain vs Lille will kick off at 12:30 am IST on Saturday, October 30, at the Parc des Princes.

What TV channel will show the Paris Saint-Germain vs Lille match?

The match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lille will be televised on TV5 Monde which will be on selective DTH operators.

How can I live stream the Paris Saint-Germain vs Lille fixture?

The Ligue1 match between Paris Saint-Germain vs Lille can be live-streamed on the Voot app.

