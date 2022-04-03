Ligue 1 2021-22 Paris Saint-Germain vs Lorient LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Despite having a star-studded squad, Paris Saint Germain have failed in reaching the quarterfinals of the Champions League. They have also failed in defending their French Cup title. And, on Monday, when they will lock horns with Lorient at the Parc des Princes, the French giants will look to collect all three points to further solidify their chances of winning the Ligue 1 title.

In their most recent league game, they were defeated by Monaco 0-3 last month while the touring team played out a goalless draw with Strasbourg.

The Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain vs Lorient will start at 12:15 am (IST).

Ligue 1 2021-22 Paris Saint-Germain vs Lorient: Team News, Injury Update

Lionel Messi was included in Argentina’s squad during the international break after recovering from flu and is expected to start here as well. Keylor Navas could don the gloves against Lorient after making his 100th international appearance for his national team. Angel Di Maria and Ander Herrera are also expected to return to the starting XI after recovering from a hamstring problem and eye infection respectively.

As for Lorient, they will be without Bonke Innocent as he is set to miss this game through suspension for an accumulation of yellow cards. Fabien Lemoine has recovered from his calf injury and will compete for Innocent’s spot in the starting XI. Stephane Diarra and Samuel Loric will miss this fixture through injuries.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lorient starting line-ups:

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Starting XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Bernat; Pereira, Paredes, Verratti; Messi, Mbappe, Neymar

Lorient Predicted Starting XI: Dreyer; Mendes, Laporte, Jenz, Petrot, Le Goff; Lauriente, Abergel, Monconduit, Moffi; Kone

What time will the Paris Saint-Germain vs Lorient match kick off?

What TV channel will show the Paris Saint-Germain vs Lorient match?

The match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lorient will be televised on TV5 Monde which will be on selective DTH operators.

How can I live stream the Paris Saint-Germain vs Lorient fixture?

The Ligue1 match between Paris Saint-Germain vs Lorient can be live-streamed on the Voot.

