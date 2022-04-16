Ligue 1 2021-22 Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The top two teams in France’s top-tier – Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille – are set to renew rivalries on Monday in the 102nd edition of Le Classique. The Ligue 1 match between the two formidable sides is set to take place at the Parc des Princes. Mauricio Pochettino’s men will come into this fixture after humiliating Clermont 6-1. Meanwhile, Marseille went past PAOK on 1-3 aggregate to qualify for the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League.

Ligue 1 2021-22 Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille: Team News, Injury Update

Leandro Paredes and Julian Draxler will not feature in this game as they have been ruled out from the rest of the season after going under the knife. Ismael Gharbi, Layvin Kurzawa will miss this game with injuries. The two are joined at the medical bay by Ander Herrera and Abdou Diallo. Angel Di Maria and Keylor Navas have recovered and will be raring to take the field. Marquinhos was rested during their game against Clermont but is expected to return here.

Sampaoli, Bamba Dieng, Boubacar Kamara and Gerson missed Marseille’s previous game due to a European ban but will be available to take the field here. Arkadiusz Milik is suffering from a hamstring issue and has been sidelined from this game. Meanwhile, Leonardo Balerdi and Konrad de la Fuente are not expected to take the field for the remainder of this season.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille starting line-ups:

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Starting XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes; Pereira, Gueye, Verratti; Messi, Mbappe, Neymar

Marseille Predicted Starting XI: Mandanda; Rongier, Saliba, Caleta-Car, Peres; Guendouzi, Kamara, Gerson; Under, Dieng, Payet

What time will the Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille match kick off?

The Ligue 1 2021-22 fixture between Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille will kick off at 12:15 am IST on Monday, April 18, at the Parc des Princes.

What TV channel will show the Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille match?

The match between Clermont Foot and Paris Saint-Germain will be televised on Sports 18 which will be on selective DTH operators.

How can I live stream the Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille fixture?

The Ligue1 match between Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille can be live-streamed on the Voot.

