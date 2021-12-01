Ligue 1 2021-22 Paris Saint-Germain vs Nice LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The runaway leaders Paris Saint-Germain will be up against Nice in their next Ligue 1 match at the Parc des Princes on Thursday. PSG bounced back from a 1-2 loss at the hands of Premier League champions Manchester City in the European competition in style as they registered a 3-1 win over Saint-Étienne in their domestic league last weekend. PSG’s opponents Nice, meanwhile, lost their second consecutive home game on Sunday. They were beaten 0-1 by Metz before that they were brushed aside by the same margin at the hands of Montpellier Hérault earlier this month.

>Ligue 1 2021-22 Paris Saint-Germain vs Nice: Team News, Injury Update

The biggest absentee from the Paris Saint Germain squad for this game will be their talismanic Brazilian playmaker Neymar jr. PSG’s number 10 injured his ankle during their last Ligue 1 match against AS Saint-Étienne and is set to be sidelined for the next eight weeks. Other than Neymar, the likes of Julian Draxler, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mauro Icardi, Ander Herrera and Marco Verratti are also set to miss this fixture as they are still recovering from their respective injuries.

The visitors will miss the services of Algerian right-back Youcef Atal, French forward Evann Guessand and Brazilian defender Robson Bambu. Additionally, Pablo Rosario is also unavailable for selection for this game.

>Paris Saint-Germain vs Nice starting line-ups:

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Starting Line-up: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Diallo, Bernat; Gueye, Pereira, Paredes; Di Maria, Messi, Mbappe

Nice Predicted Starting Line-up: Benitez; Lotomba, Todibo, Dante, Bard; Stengs, Lemina, Thuram, Gouiri; Delort, Dolberg

>What time will the Paris Saint-Germain vs Nice match kick-off?

The Ligue 1 2021-22 fixture between Paris Saint-Germain vs Nice will kick off at 01:30 am IST on Thursday, December 2, at the Parc des Princes.

>What TV channel will show the Paris Saint-Germain vs Nice match?

The match between Paris Saint-Germain and Nice will be televised on TV5 Monde which will be on selective DTH operators.

>How can I live stream the Paris Saint-Germain vs Nice fixture?

The Ligue1 match between Paris Saint-Germain vs Nice can be live-streamed on Voot.

