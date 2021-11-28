Ligue 1 2021-22 Saint-Etienne vs Paris Saint-Germain LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Paris Saint-Germain are set to square off against Saint-Etienne on Sunday as Ligue 1 returns with another set of important fixtures. PSG have several high profiled players in their ranks in Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe and they will head into this game as favourites. PSG will come into this game after losing to Manchester City 1-2 in the UEFA Champions League group stage match midweek.

The home side, on the other hand, defeated Troyes 0-1 in their most recent domestic league match.

The Ligue 1 match between Saint-Etienne vs Paris Saint-Germain will start at 05:30 pm (IST).

Ligue 1 2021-22 Saint-Etienne vs Paris Saint-Germain: Team News, Injury Update

Saint-Etienne’s French forward Romain Hamouma is set to miss this game with an injury. The duo of Harold Moukoudi and Saidou Sow is also sidelined from this fixture as they are still nursing their respective injuries. Saint-Etienne boss Claude Puel will also not be able to rely upon the services of his Cameroonian midfielder Yvan Neyou as he has picked up a strain.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas will not feature in their match against Saint-Etienne as he was sent off from PSG’s previous match against Nantes last week. Rafinha and Marco Verratti are still not fit and are set to miss out on this game. Ander Herrera and Julian Draxler have also been ruled out with injury.

Saint-Etienne vs Paris Saint-Germain starting line-ups:

Saint-Etienne Possible Starting Line-up: Etienne Green; Miguel Trauco, Mahdi Camara, Yvann Macon, Timothee Kolodziejczak; Adil Aouchiche, Lucas Gourna-Douath, Zaydou Youssouf; Ryad Boudebouz, Wahbi Khazri, Arnaud Nordin

Paris Saint-Germain Possible Starting Line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Juan Bernat, Marquinhos, Thilo Kehrer, Colin Dagba; Idrissa Gueye, Danilo Pereira, Angel Di Maria; Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe

What time will the Saint-Etienne vs Paris Saint-Germain match kick-off?

The Ligue 1 2021-22 fixture between Saint-Etienne vs Paris Saint-Germain will kick off at 05:30 pm IST on Sunday, November 28, at the Geoffroy Stadium in Saint-Étienne, France.

What TV channel will show the Saint-Etienne vs Paris Saint-Germain match?

The match between Saint-Etienne and Paris Saint-Germain will be televised on TV5 Monde which will be on selective DTH operators.

How can I live stream the Saint-Etienne vs Paris Saint-Germain fixture?

The Ligue1 match between Saint-Etienne vs Paris Saint-Germain can be live-streamed on the Voot.

