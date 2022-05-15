Ligue 1: Bordeaux vs Lorient Delayed After Toilet Rolls Thrown on Pitch

The Ligue 1 game between Girondins de Bordeaux and Lorient was interrupted on Saturday after fans threw hundreds of toilet paper rolls onto the pitch.

The "Ultra Marines", hardcore supporters of Bordeaux, had tried to stop the team’s bus from getting to the stadium in protest against the team’s dismal season, which has left them on the brink of relegation.

The game was stopped after 26 minutes by referee Ruddy Buquet and restarted following a five-minute delay.

The game ended in a 0-0 draw.

