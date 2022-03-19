Home » News » Football » Ligue 1: Lionel Messi to Miss Monaco Game With Flu

PSG's Lionel Messi (AP)
Lionel Messi has been ruled out of Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 game away to Monaco on Sunday after coming down with the flu

AFP
Updated: March 19, 2022, 19:03 IST

The Argentine was booed by his own supporters in the 3-0 win over Nantes last weekend following PSG’s Champions League elimination by Real Madrid.

Angel Di Maria is also sidelined with a hamstring problem, while Sergio Ramos and Ander Herrera are expected to return after the international break.

Messi was recalled on Friday by Argentina for the World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Ecuador later this month. He missed the previous two qualifiers in January after contracting Covid-19.

