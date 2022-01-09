Ligue 1 Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Paris Saint-Germain resume the Ligue 1 season as they travel to Lyon to battle in a heavyweight clash at the Groupama Stadium on Monday from 01:15 AM IST. The visitors are clear at the top with 46 points, 10 points ahead of second-ranked Marseille, whereas the hosts are placed 13th with 24 points. Peter Bosz’s men could muster just one win from their last six in Ligue 1, which is truly not their former dominant stature. But they have scored in all of their home game so far this season and have lost just once, so PSG will not have it easy on this trip. Meanwhile, the Parc de Princes outfit had a dampening run with three draws from four to end 2021, but they are now unbeaten in 10 league games and are comfortably 13 points clear of third-placed Nice and 10 points off second placed Marseille at the summit. However, despite a wide-scale coronavirus outbreak, Mauricio Pochettino’s men had no trouble seeing off Vannes OC 4-0 in the French Cup to kick off 2022. Nevertheless, it’s all to play for and a thrilling clash set as Lyon take on PSG and fans here can get all the details as to When, Where and How to watch the LYN vs PSG Ligue 1 match live streaming online and telecast details.

>Ligue 1 Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain: Team News, Injury Update

Peter Bosz’s unit has been depleted by Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON ) call-ups, with Tino Kadewere, Karl Toko Ekambi and Islam Slimani are representing their respective nations. Jason Denayer, Jeff Reine-Adelaide and Sinaly Diomande remain on the nursing table, while Lucas Paqueta tested positive for COVID-19.

As for Mauricio Pochettino, Abdou Diallo, Achraf Hakimi and Idrissa Gueye and are away on AFCON duties, while Neymar will need close to three weeks to return to training following his ankle injury. Lionel Messi is now COVID-negative, and Sergio Ramos returns from suspension. However, Angel Di Maria, Danilo Pereira, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Julian Draxle and Layvin Kurzawa have all been forced into isolation due to the virus.

>Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain probable XI:

Lyon Predicted Starting line-up: Lopes; Lukeba, Boateng, Da Silva; Gusto, Guimaraes, Caqueret, Emerson; Shaqiri, Aouar; M Dembele

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Starting line-up: Navas; Dagba, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Bernat; Wijnaldum, Paredes, Verratti; Messi, Icardi, Mbappe

>What time is the Ligue 1 Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Monday, January 10, at 1:15 AM IST at the Groupama Stadium.

>What TV channel will show the Ligue 1 Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain match?

The Ligue 1 matches will be broadcast on French Channel TV5 Monde Asie, which is only available on DTH networks – Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV.

>How can I stream the Ligue 1 Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain fixture?

The match between Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain can be live-streamed on the JIO TV App.

