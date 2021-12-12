Ligue 1 Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Ligue 1 table leaders Paris Saint-Germain host rivals Monaco at the Parc des Princes in a blockbuster clash. PSG are clear at the top with 42 points, 11 points ahead of second-ranked Rennes, whereas Monaco are placed seventh with 26 points. However, whenever the two sides lock horns, there is entertainment, action and plenty of drama. The last time the two sides met in league action, was in February where Monaco got the better of PSG with a 2-0 win. However, with some reinforcement this season, PSG are looking sharp and with seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi upfront, the Parisians are looking for three points. While Monaco are unbeaten in their last five games with three wins and two draws, PSG have won two matches, drawn two and lost one. However, it’s all to play for and a thrilling clash set as PSG take on Monaco and fans here can get all the details as to When, Where and How to watch the PSG vs STR Ligue 1 match live streaming online and telecast details.

>Ligue 1 Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco: Team News, Injury Update

For PSG, Neymar and Julian Draxler are out of action this month, whereas defender Sergio Ramos is highly doubtful unless the Spaniard is fit in time for the clash. Nuno Mendes limped away against Club Brugge, however, Juan Bernat is ready and looking to cement his place as PSG’s left-back this season.

For Monaco, Youssouf Fofana and Guillermo Maripan are back in action, handing a major boost for the visitors, however, Kevin Volland will be serving the league ban handed last weekend. Krepin Diatta has been ruled out from the clash along with Cesc Fabregas.

>Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco probable XI:

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Starting line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Juan Bernat; Marco Verratti, Idrissa Gueye, Georginio Wijnaldum; Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe

Monaco Predicted Starting line-up: Alexander Nubel; Ruben Aguilar, Axel Disasi, Guillermo Maripan, Caio Henrique; Youssouf Fofana, Aurelien Tchouameni; Gelson Martins, Sofiane Diop, Aleksandr Golovin; Wissam Ben Yedder

>What time is the Ligue 1 Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Monday at 1:15 AM IST at Parc de Princes.

>What TV channel will show the Ligue 1 Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco match?

The Ligue 1 matches will be broadcast on French Channel TV5 Monde Asie, which is only available on DTH networks – Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV.

>How can I stream the Ligue 1 Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco fixture?

The match between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco can be live-streamed on the JIO TV App.

