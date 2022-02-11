Ligue 1 Paris Saint-Germain vs Rennes LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Paris Saint-Germain will host Rennes on a blockbuster weekend action at the Parc des Princes stadium, on Saturday from 1:30 AM IST onwards. The Ligue 1 leaders enter the clash with a thumping 5-1humping win over Lille, extending their lead at the top of the table. The Parisians face fifth-ranked Rennes and the last time the two sides met, was in October when Rennes got the better of Mauricio Pochettino’s side with a 2-0 win. PSG will be gunning for a win at home and avenge their defeat from the previous encounter. Ahead of the UCL Last 16 clash against Real Madrid, PSG would aim to secure a win and head into European competition on a high note. However, Rennes have got the better of PSG before and are capable of causing a major upset once again. A thrilling contest where plenty of goals are expected and fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the PSG vs Rennes Ligue 1 clash.

>Ligue 1 Paris Saint-Germain vs Rennes: Team News, Injury Update

PSG’s No.10 Neymar has returned to training after suffering from an ankle injury in late November, however, the Brazilian will not be a part of the squad facing Rennes. Sergio Ramos is also expected to sit out the clash due to a calf injury along with Ander Herrera. Messi, Mbappe and Icardi are expected to start in the XI against Rennes.

Rennes on the other hand have a few players injured but their main XI is fit and ready for the clash. Lesley Ugochukwu is likely to make a return soon after suffering an ankle injury, whereas Jeremy Doku is also doubtful due to a hamstring injury.

>Paris Saint-Germain vs Rennes probable XI:

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Starting line-up: Keylor Navas (GK); Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Juan Bernat; Marco Verratti, Ebimbe, Georginio Wijnaldum; Lionel Messi, Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappe

Rennes Predicted Starting line-up: Alemdar (GK), Birger Meling, Loic Bade, Warmed Omari, Hamari Traore, Baptiste Santamaria, Jonas Martin, Lovro Majer, Martin Terrier, Benjamin Bourigeaud, Gaetan Laborde

>What time is the Ligue 1 Paris Saint-Germain vs Rennes clash?

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday at 1:30 AM IST at Parc de Princes stadium.

>What TV channel will show the Ligue 1 Paris Saint-Germain vs Rennes match?

The Ligue 1 matches will be broadcasted on vh1 (Viacom 18 Network).

>How can I stream the Ligue 1 Paris Saint-Germain vs Rennes fixture?

The match between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes can be live-streamed on Voot.Com.

