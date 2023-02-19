Ligue 1: PSG Win 4-3 Thriller Against Lille Thanks to Late Lionel Messi Free Kick

Lionel Messi scored a stunning free kick in added time to earn Paris St Germain a 4-3 comeback win over Lille on Sunday and lift them eight points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 standings.

Hosts PSG started strongly and Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a brilliant piece of individual skill, ghosting past two opponents and squeezing a shot under keeper Lucas Chevalier.

Christophe Galtier’s side doubled their lead when Neymar tapped in a Vitinha cross, but Lille were far from passive as Bafode Diakite nodded home an Andre Gomes cross to pull one back in the 24th minute.

PSG suffered a blow early in the second half when forward Neymar was taken off on a stretcher with a suspected ankle injury.

Lille won a penalty after Marco Verratti tugged Tiago Djalo’s shirt and Jonathan David coolly converted the spot-kick to level the scores.

Lille piled on the pressure and were rewarded when Gomes pinged a long ball into the feet of Jonathan Bamba, who smashed his effort past Donnarumma to give his side the lead.

The visitors let their intensity drop, however, and they were punished when Mbappe turned in Juan Bernat’s cross to make it 3-3 before Messi’s free kick five minutes into stoppage time sealed a dramatic victory for PSG.

