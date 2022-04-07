Ligue 1: PSG's Leandro Paredes Out for Season After Surgery

Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentinian international midfielder Leandro Paredes’ season has been cut short after surgery to resolve a groin problem, the French club confirmed.

“(Paredes) who suffered from pubalgia for several weeks, was successfully operated on today (Thursday) in Paris," the Ligue 1 leaders announced. “His return to competition is expected in about two months."

Paredes was injured in the first half of Sunday’s 5-1 win over Lorient — they have a 12 point lead over Marseille in the race for the league crown.

The 27-year-old’s season has already been disrupted by problems with thigh and adductor issues.

