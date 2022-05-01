Ligue 1: Rennes Keep UEFA Champions League Hopes Alive with Saint-Etienne Win

Croatia international Lovro Majer grabbed both goals as Rennes defeated lowly Saint-Etienne 2-0 in Ligue 1 on Saturday to strengthen their grip on the third Champions League spot in France.

Majer volleyed Rennes ahead on 41 minutes at Roazhon Park and made sure of victory late on to push the hosts three points clear of in-form Monaco, who are at home to Angers on Sunday.

Saint-Etienne remain in the relegation play-off place and two points from outright safety with three games to play. They are four points above Bordeaux in 19th.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Advertisement

Kylian Mbappe scored twice at Strasbourg on Friday to move up to 24 Ligue 1 goals this season but champions Paris Saint-Germain conceded a stoppage-time equaliser in a 3-3 draw.

Strasbourg led through Kevin Gameiro’s early goal but Mbappe struck either side of an Achraf Hakimi effort to put PSG in control. Marco Verratti’s own goal cut the deficit and Anthony Caci levelled at the death.

Strasbourg moved up to fifth but trail Rennes by five points, with Nice behind them on goal difference ahead of Sunday’s trip to Bordeaux.

Lens recovered from two goals down and a red card for goalkeeper Jean-Louis Leca to salvage a 2-2 draw at home to Nantes to stay in the race for European football next season.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.