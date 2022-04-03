Ligue 1: Strasbourg up to 4th in the League After Beating Lens

Strasbourg emerged as a surprise contender in the race for European spots after edging Lens 1-0 on Sunday to climb up to fourth place in the French league.

Ludovic Ajorque converted a penalty in the 67th minute that was given after Frederic Guilbert’s cross hit the arm of Lens wingback Przemyslaw Frankowski.

The hosts earned another penalty in the 70th when Lens goalkeeper Jean-Louis Leca brought down Ajorque. But Leca saved Kevin Gameiro’s spot-kick.

Strasbourg stretched their unbeaten run to eight games with the victory to go level on points with Nice and just two points behind third-place Marseille. The team’s best finish in the past 20 seasons was 10th in 2020.

The 30th round ends later on Sunday with Paris Saint-Germain vs. Lorient, Saint-Etienne vs. Marseille, Metz vs. Monaco, Lyon vs. Angers, Clermont vs. Nantes, Montpellier vs. Brest and Troyes vs. Reims.

On Saturday, Rennes drew 1-1 with Nice to provisionally move into second place while Lille stay sixth after a goalless draw with bottom side Bordeaux.

