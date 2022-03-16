LIL vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Lille and Chelsea: Lille will play host to Chelsea on Thursday at Stade Pierre-Mauroy during the second leg tie of their last-16 battle in the UEFA Champions League. The French champions Ligue1 will head into this fixture, having lost the reverse leg of the match by a 0-2 margin.

However, Lille’s impressive home record this season is a huge plus for them. They have lost just two games on their home turf this season and are unbeaten in their last contest in their domestic league. It also includes a stalemate against relegation-threatened Saint-Etienne over the weekend.

The touring side, meanwhile, will come into this match after recording a late 1-0 win over Newcastle United on Sunday. Chelsea have kept a clean sheet in seven of their last nine games in the European competition and will look to emulate the same here.

Thomas Tuchel’s men have won their last five games in the Premier League and will look to continue their winning march in midweek.

The Blues’ latest head to head record versus Lille is another position for them as they have won their last three games against the French champions in all competitions.

Ahead of tonight’s UEFA Champions League game between Lille and Chelsea; here are all the details about the match:

LIL vs CHE Telecast

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Lille and Chelsea will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

LIL vs CHE Live Streaming

The match between Lille and Chelsea is available to be streamed live on SonyLiv App.

LIL vs CHE Match Details

The match between Lille and Chelsea will be played on Thursday, March 17, at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. The game between LIL vs CHE will start at 01:30 am (IST).

LIL vs CHE Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Pulisic

Vice-Captain: Kante

LIL vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Mendy

Defenders: Silva, Christensen, Celik, Fonte

Midfielders: Kante, Kovacic, Bamba

Strikers: Ziyech, Pulisic, David

Lille vs Chelsea probable XI:

Lille Predicted Starting XI: Jardim; Celik, Fonte, Botman, Djalo; Bamba, Andre, Xeka, Gudmundsson; David, Yilmaz

Chelsea Predicted Starting XI: Mendy; Silva, Christensen, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kan

