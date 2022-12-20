Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo: Read The Story of The Childhood Sweethearts

Any debate about the greatest football player of all time will be incomplete without the mention of Lionel Messi. The 35-year-old was crowned world champion after Argentina, under his leadership, defeated France in the FIFA World Cup final.

After a thrilling victory against France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 summit clash, Antonela penned a heartfelt note for Messi who led the Argentinian national team to their first World Cup trophy since 1986. The post was shared with a caption in Spanish that roughly translated to, “I do not even know how to start. We feel proud of you Lionel Messi. Thanks for teaching us never to give up, we have to fight it to the end. Finally you are the world champion, we know what you suffered for so many years, you wanted to achieve this! Let’s go Argentina."

Even before Messi became a sensation in world football, Antonela Rocuzzo had already made inroads into his heart.

Messi and Antonela have known each other since childhood. They met each other for the first time when they were only five years old. Messi, while playing for Newell’s Old Boys Club, went to his friend’s house for dinner where he met Antonela. Messi then moved to Barcelona at the age of 11.

This put a premature end to their friendship but the duo reconnected in 2004 in the aftermath of a tragic event. Antonela had lost her best friend in a car crash at that point in time. Lionel Messi had reportedly returned to Rosario during that period in order to comfort his childhood friend.

Five years later, Messi and Antonela made their relationship public. The duo welcomed their first child Thiago Messi in 2012. The couple officially tied the knot in 2017. Later, they were blessed with two sons – Matteo and Ciro Messi.

Antonela is a business owner and model. She signed a modeling contract with fashion designer Ricky Sarkany and co-founded a retail store with her friend Sofia Balbi.

Messi, on the other hand, may have ascended the heights of football but his love for his wife and kids still gives other major family goals.

