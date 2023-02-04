Lionel Messi’s sensational 17-season association with Barcelona came to a sudden end in 2021. The Argentine failed to renew his contract with Barcelona due to financial difficulties. As a result, Messi had to sever his ties with Barcelona two years back. Rumours of Messi’s emotional return to the Camp Nou-based outfit have been rife ever since the 35-year-old left his childhood club in June 2021. The World Cup-winning Argentine striker was recently asked about his possible return to Barcelona and Messi did not think much while responding. Messi, during an interview with Dario Ole, conveyed that he wishes to return to Barcelona after his retirement.

“When I finish my career, I will return to live in Barcelona, it is my home. I kept everything from the final [FIFA World Cup 2022]- the boots, the T-shirts… Everything is there on the AFA property and now in March, I am going to take everything to Barcelona, where I have my things and my memories," Lionel Messi said during the interview.

Lionel Messi recorded seven goals and three assists to win the Golden Ball Award at the Qatar World Cup. He also became the first footballer in the history of the game to win two Golden Ball Awards. The former Barcelona striker had scored a crucial goal in the extra time of the final to earn a 3-2 lead for the Albiceleste. Argentina ultimately prevailed over the Les Bleus in penalty shootout to clinch their second World Cup title.

Coming back to domestic football, Lionel Messi ended his sensational career at Barcelona in 2021 after scoring 672 goals in 778 matches. Messi, during his stint at Barcelona, secured 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League wins. Messi had eventually decided to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer.

Lionel Messi will be out of contract at the end of the season and PSG team management, quite understandably, is now desperate to sign a new deal as soon as possible. It is now being reported that a broad agreement over a one-year deal, which includes an option for another spell of 12 months is in the offing. Messi’s stand on the matter is not yet clear.

