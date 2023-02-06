Lionel Messi Shares Details Of Chat With Kylian Mbappe after World Cup Final

An epic rivalry between Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe unfolded during the FIFA World Cup final last year. The Paris Saint-Germain teammates faced off in the summit clash and it turned out to be one of the most thrilling matchups of all time. The remarkable battle ultimately proved to be a heartbreaking one for Mbappe as France had to suffer a defeat at the hands of Argentina. La Albiceleste’s World Cup-winning skipper Lionel Messi has now opened up on his relationship with Mbappe. Messi has revealed that he did have a discussion with Mbappe about the enticing final match.

“Yes, we talked about the game, the celebrations how people had lived in Argentina in those days that I had been on vacation and the festivities we had. And nothing, nothing more, but good, really good," Lionel Messi said during an interview with Argentine outlet Ole.

The PSG forward said that Kylian Mbappe had no problem at all in talking about France’s World Cup 2022 defeat against Argentina.

“I was on the other side too, I had to lose a final as well and I didn’t want to know anything about that, about what had happened. And nothing that had to do with the World Cup at that time, that’s why I don’t want to talk about it either. But the truth is that there is no problem with Kylian, quite the opposite," Lionel Messi recalled.

Messi had registered seven goals and three assists to win the Golden Ball Award at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year. The former Barcelona striker also became the first footballer in the history of the game to win two Golden Ball Awards. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner had scored a crucial goal in the extra time of the final to earn a 3-2 lead for his side.

Kylian Mbappe claimed a stunning hat-trick to keep his side alive in the contest. However, his valiant show ultimately proved to be futile as Les Bleus had to concede a defeat in the penalty shootout.

the PSG team management would now desperately want to resolve the off-field matters soon ahead of their vital Champions League fixture. The French giants will take on Bayern Munich in the high-voltage Champions League round of 16 game on February 15.

