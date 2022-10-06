Lionel Messi Confirms 2022 Qatar World Cup Will be His Last

Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi has announced that the upcoming Qatar World Cup will be his last. Messi, who is widely regarded as the greatest player to ever play the game, will play his fifth FIFA World Cup this year and will look to get his hands on the prestigious trophy for the first time. The 2014 World Cup was the closest he was to lift the trophy but Argentina suffered a 0-1 defeat against Germany in the final.

Speaking to Star + in Argentina, when he was asked whether the upcoming World Cup will be the last he confirmed, “This will be my last World Cup — for sure. The decision has been made."

Messi led Argentina to Copa America Trophy in 2021 after 28 years and the South American giants are one of the favourites to win the Qatar World Cup.

The 35-year-old said that Argentina are always considered a candidate to win the trophy as they have a rich history.

“I don’t know if we are the favourite candidates, but Argentina is always a candidate because of history, because of what it means," he added.

However, the record seven-time Ballon d’Or winner suggested that they are not the top favourites in the tournament as according to him some other teams are slightly better than them.

“We are not the top favourites it seems to me. There are other teams that are above us today, but we are very close," Messi said.

The PSG forward has been in great form this year with both club and country. While Argentina are currently enjoying a 35-game unbeaten streak which started way back in 2019.

Meanwhile, Messi is expected to continue playing club football but his contract at PSG will end last year and the French Giants will try to extend it, while his previous club Barcelona are also expected to re-sign him.

Messi joined PSG last season when he had to leave Barcelona due to the club’s financial condition which didn’t allow them to renew the Argentine’s contract. Neymar was one of the key reasons behind Messi joining the French giants as the star forward also convinced the seven-time Ballon D’or Winner to come to Paris when he was in search of a new club.

